The Red Sox lost a close one on Saturday and have one more chance to win the series agains the White Sox. They have Kutter Crawford on the mound against Tanner Banks.

Rob Refsnyder gets the start today both because Verdugo is away and because Banks is a lefty.

Crawford bounced back from a tough start against the Colorado Rockies to toss 5 shoutout innings agains the Minnesota Twins last time out. He’ll look to continue this run of success.

Game 79: Red Sox at White Sox Lineup spot Red Sox White Sox Lineup spot Red Sox White Sox 1 Rob Refsnyder, RF Andrew Benintendi, LF 2 Justin Turner, DH Andrew Vaughn, 1B 3 Rafael Devers, 3B Luis Robert Jr., CF 4 Adam Duvall, RF Eloy Jiménez, DH 5 Masataka Yoshida, DH Yasmini Grandal, C 6 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jake Burger, 3B 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Gavin Sheets, RF 8 Kiké Hernández Elvis Andrus, SS 9 Caleb Hamilton, C Zach Remillard, 2B SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Tanner Banks, LHP

First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Monday is a travel day to get back to Fenway Park for three games against the Miami Marlins before hitting the road once more.