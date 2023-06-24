The Red Sox enter play today 1 game behind the Blue Jays and 1.5 games behind the Yankees. They are 1.5 games out of the Wild Card. Still in last place in the AL East. What a weird season.

James Paxton takes the ball today for Boston and has been on a roll. The last three starts: 7 innings, 6 innings, 6.1 innings. He’s struck out 9, 8, and 7 batter in them, respectively, while allowing a total of 5 earned runs.

On the other side is Lance Lynn, with a whopping 6.51 ERA. On the season he’s K’d 102 batters in just 84.1 innings, which is good. He’s also issued 33 walks. In 121 innings last season he only walked 19 batters the entire year.

Kiké Hernández will start the day on the bench.

Masa has hit batting average up to .307 again.

Game 78: Red Sox at White Sox Lineup spot Red Sox White Sox Lineup spot Red Sox White Sox 1 Jarren Duran, CF Andrew Benintendi, LF 2 Justin Turner, 1B Tim Anderson, 2B 3 Masataka Yoshida, DH Luis Robert Jr., CF 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Eloy Jiménez, DH 5 Adam Duvall, RF Andrew Vaughn, 1B 6 Triston Casas, 1B Yasmini Grandal, C 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Jake Burger, 3B 8 David Hamilton, SS Clint Frazier, RF 9 Connor Wong, C Elvis Andrus, SS SP James Paxton, HP Lance Lynn, RHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.