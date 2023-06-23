It’s the last weekend in June and time for a Battle of the Sox. This weekend the Red Sox are in Chicago to take on the White Sox while their National League counterparts are in London. The White Sox are 32-44, good for 4th place in the AL Central and sit 9.5 games out of the Wild Card. For reference, the fifth place Red Sox are just 2.5 out of a playoff berth right now.

Brayan Bello is coming off back-to-back 7 inning efforts agains the New York Yankees. In his most recent start the young righty allowed just a single run and struck out 8 while walking 3. Bello allowed 3 runs to the Rays back on June 5th but you have to go back to May 4th for another start where he allowed more than 2 (and 2 of the 4 that night were unearned). Lost in the mediocrity of this season is Bello really turning in some nice performances.

He’s opposed by the veteran Lucas Giolito, The White Sox starter is coming off a 5-inning, 2-run, 5 strikeout, 3 walk night against the Miami Marlins. On the season he carries in a 3.54 ERA just just over a strikeout per inning.

Triston Casas gets a night off against a right-handed pitcher with Justin Turner manning first base.

Kiké Hernández moves back to center field with Alex Verdugo on the bereavement list.

Bobby Dalbec is back in the majors.

Old friend Andrew Benintendi will lead off for the White Sox. Nice to see you again, Benny.

Game 77: Red Sox at White Sox Lineup spot Red Sox White Sox Lineup spot Red Sox White Sox 1 Rob Refsnyder, LF Andrew Benintendi, LF 2 Justin Turner, 1B Andrew Vaughn, 1B 3 Masataka Yoshida, DH Luis Robert Jr., CF 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Eloy Jiménez, DH 5 Adam Duvall, RF Gavin Sheets, RF 6 Connor Wong, C Jake Burger, 3B 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Elvis Andrus, SS 8 Kiké Hernández, CF Zach Remillard, 2B 9 David Hamilton, SS Sexy Zavala, C SP Brayan Bello, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP

First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.