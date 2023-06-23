Minor Lines 6/22/23: A Beatdown on the Farm

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 7, Worcester Red Sox 3

The Worcester roster was decimated by the needs of the big league club prior to Thursday’s game. Shortstop David Hamilton (11 HR, 27 SB, .825 OPS at AAA) started for Boston and batted eighth. Scheduled Worcester starter Brandon Walter (1-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.65 WHIP) was called up to be the bulk pitcher, because why wouldn’t you spot the opponent three runs when you can open with Justin Garza? Catcher Caleb Hamilton (.180/.284/.310) was called up to Boston as the backup catcher, as they try to determine who will be the long-term solution during Reese McGuire’s IL stint. Not to mention, Enmanuel Valdez sat again due to a wrist injury but should return on Friday.

The results weren’t great, understandably, which was true throughout the system on Thursday. Each team scored two runs in the third, including a Wilyer Abreu RBI single. Niko Goodrum was on base three times, with his RBI double in the fifth giving the Woo Sox a 3-2 lead after 5. Norwith Gudino fired the minimum quality start requirement, allowing three runs over six innings with one strikeout. Taylor Broadway couldn’t find the plate in the seventh inning, walking four batters and allowing four runs, which was the difference in the game in a 7-3 final. Marcus Wilson’s two hit performance was the only other notable bat for the day, as Worcester fell to 37-35. Rio Gomez will get the start on Friday evening.

Reading Fighting Phils 10, Portland Sea Dogs 5

After three shutout innings early, Grant Gambrell was hit hard allowing ten baserunners and six runs over five innings. The Fighting Phils had 15 hits in this one, but the Sea Dogs had some big hits of their own. Marcelo Mayer homered for the second straight day, fifth time in Portland, and twelfth time overall this season in 54 games. His walk and strikeout rates are just fine in Portland (9.4%/20.0%) and he has a .130 BABIP. Give the kid some time.

Alex Binelas homered twice, his fifth and sixth on the season. Binelas has a .216 BA with a 39.7% K-rate at double-A, after hitting .166 at the level a year ago. The Hunter Renfroe for JBJ, Binelas, and David Hamilton trade continues to be my least favorite moment of the Chaim Bloom era. Portland is now 38-28; their starter is TBD for Friday as there is a whole lot of shufflin’ going on throughout the organization right now.

Bowling Green Hot Rods 8, Greenville Drive 0

Not much to say here! Bradley Blalock had his first clunker of the season, after four excellent starts where he hadn’t allowed more than one run. He did strike out six batters, giving him 28 in 21 2/3 innings on the season, as his ERA rose to 2.91 on the season (despite the inaccurate MiLB ERA in the screenshot). The Drive mustered just three singles on the day, and Roman Anthony stole his first base since the promotion to High-A. Greenville is 36-30 on the season, their starter is also TBD for Friday.

Down East Wood Ducks at Salem Red Sox - Postponed

For the second consecutive night in Salem, VA, the Low-A Red Sox and the Down East Wood Ducks were postponed due to rain. There is a single game scheduled for Friday, with Jose Ramirez on the hill.