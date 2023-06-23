Red Sox Links: The Post-Xander Plan at SS May Have Been Lacking

Despite leading the league in RBIs and having a good year with the home run, Rafael Devers is struggling in almost every other area at the plate. Devers and the Red Sox think it’s all about the timing of his swing, particularly on fastballs, but they haven’t been able to fix it just yet. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

The Sox could definitely use Devers’ bat this weekend, as they’ll be without Alex Verdugo until Tuesday; he’s been placed on the bereavement list. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

David Hamilton became the sixth different player to start at short stop this season for the Boston Red Sox. So, even it was eminently reasonable not to match the 11-year deal the Padres offered Xander Bogaerts, we can all agree that the team’s post-Xander plans have been disastrous, no? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

The first phase of fan voting for the All-Star Game has concluded, and not a single Red Sox player will be amongst the starters for the American League. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2019. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Roster moves! Brandon Walter was solid in long relief yesterday, and saved the bullpen for the upcoming series against the White Sox. Having done his job, he was sent back down to Worcester, as reliever Chris Murphy is back with the team. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Trades! The Red Sox sent cash to the Dodgers for a depth reliever named Tayler Scott. He is the only current big leaguer born in South Africa (where have you gone, Gift Ngoepe?) (Ricky Doyle, NESN)