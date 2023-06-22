Red Sox Links: Corey Kluber and Reese McGuire Injury Updates

After once again getting shelled in relief, Corey Kluber has finally been put on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation. Is it an actual injury or is this one of the infamous phantom IL stints? It’s hard to say but, for now, a guy who has been one of the worst pitchers in 2023 is off the Red Sox active roster. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Reese McGuire, on the other hand, definitely has a real injury. The backup catcher was removed in the middle of an at-bat in last night’s game against the Twins with an oblique strain. He expects to be out for at least a few weeks. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

With the recent spate of injuries, the Red Sox are calling up a pitching prospect to make his MLB debut today. Brandon Walter, who has struggled this year so far, is getting the call. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Remember 2020? That year sure did suck. But as it turns out, it may have marked something of a turning point in Brayan Bello’s development, as then-minor leaguers were forced to find novel ways of staying in shape and improving their games. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Speaking of unusual avenues of development, Jarren Duran is developing his crossword game. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Meanwhile, Alex Cora is trying to find novel ways to connect with Masataka Yoshida, and it’s going well so far. The two men are bonding over their passion for baseball. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)