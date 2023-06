Happy Thursday. The winning streak died to the zombie runner in extra innings and the Red Sox will have the bullpen start this afternoon. It’s a 1:10 PM ET getaway day with Justin Garza first out of the ‘pen against Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Reese McGuire could be out for a while...is Mike Zunino the answer? Sandy Léon?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.