Minor Lines 6/21/23: Ronaldo Hernandez Keeps Hitting but Doesn’t get the Call

A couple days ago, I introduced you all to Kyle Barraclough. I specifically stated that he would be used as a reliever despite the independent ballclub that employed him before the Red Sox using him uncharacteristically as a starter in some appearances this season. Well, I am not afraid to admit I was wrong; Barraclough looked great in six whole innings of work in his first Triple-A start. He did walk four, as it is his biggest weakness, but allowed just one hit. The bullpen held their end of the bargain, allowing just one more hit for a total of two on the night, and the WooSox had 6 hits in 18 (!!!) opportunities with runners in scoring position to win this one, 5-0.

Offensively, they got to the IronPigs (Phillies AAA) early at the plate by way of a Ronaldo Hernandez single to score Nick Sogard in the first and Sogard single to score Narcisso Crook in the second. Every single batter, even Caleb Hamilton pinch-hitting, contributed at least a hit in this one; Sogard and Hernandez had two. If it was a last-minute try-out to see who would get the call to replace the injured Reese McGuire (it wasn’t, that’s not how this works) then it looks like Hamilton won it, as he’ll join the big league club today.

For those worried about Bobby Dalbec’s fielding, know he played first and third last night and played a part in two double plays! There was nothing bad about this game aside from a Christian Koss throwing error that turned out to be non-circumstantial. The best type of wins are wins where every player is present and every player provides, and this was one of those wins.

Isaac Coffey celebrated his 23rd birthday with his first Double-A appearance following some noteworthy pitching in High-A Greenville. Unfortunately for him, a new league does not mean batters will purposely strikeout against him, and he kind of got shelled in his first appearance for Portland: 2 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs. But hey, he didn’t get the loss, thanks to a late inning home run from Marcelo Mayer! Mayer has got to start making more contact, as he still is hitting just .157 in Double-A, but he does have four home runs so far. Ceddanne Rafaela struck out three times in the leadoff spot. The Sea Dogs could not capitalize on eight batters being walked on the night. Better luck next birthday, Isaac Coffey!

Ouch. Greenville allowed the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays High-A) to get far too hot too quickly, and they never really relented, even with a 45 minute rain delay. Dalton Rogers again got shelled, allowing 7 runs in just 2 2/3, and Jordan DiValerio did almost as poorly. After 3, the score was 9-1, and after 6, the score was 14-2. The Drive scored both of their runs on solo homers by Roman Anthony (who’s kind of been raking) and Alex Erro. What’s worse, the defense committed three errors on the night. The Drive fall to 36-29 with this loss, so a loss of this caliber truly does not happen very often to this team, but it’s disheartening when it does.

Salem: RAIN OUT

This game, curiously enough, was completely cancelled due to rain with no makeup date. Maybe Salem knew what was going on down in North Carolina and wanted no parts.... who knows.

Have a happy Thursday, everyone, and let’s hope the Red Sox can get back to their winning ways this afternoon over in Minnesota.