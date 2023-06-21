The Red Sox are going for their seventh straight victory tonight. That would bring them one shy of their season high winning streak. Remember the eight game winning rush? Boston enters the night one game behind the Blue Jays and 1.5 games behind the Yankees for third place in the brutal AL East.

Last time out Garrett Whitlock salvaged the series agains the Colorado Rockies by tossing 7 innings of 2-run ball. He struck out 7 and walked 1. It was a masterclass in Whitlock pitching. Before that he went 6.1 against the Yankees and allowed just a single run with a 6:1 K:BB. Let’s see what he’s got tonight.

His opponent, Sonny Gray, is no slouch himself. The righty allowed 1 run in 5 innings against the Sox in April and hasn’t allowed more than 3 runs in any start this season. Can the lively Sox bats bring the Minnesota Twins’ ace back to earth?

Adam Duvall has the night off tonight with Jarren “doubles” Duran in center.

Bating average may not be the be-all end-all these days but Triston Casas has dragged his up to .215 during his hot streak.

Game 75: Red Sox at Twins Lineup spot Red Sox Twins Lineup spot Red Sox Twins 1 Jarren Duran, CF Edouard Julien, 2B 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Alex Kirilloff, RF 3 Justin Turner, DH Carlos Correa, SS 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Byron Buxton, DH 5 Masataka Yoshida, LF Max Kepler, LF 6 Triston Casas, 1B Joey Gallo, LF 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Royce Lewis, 3B 8 Reese McGuire, C Christian Vázquez, C 9 Kiké Hernández, SS Michael Taylor, CF SP Garrett Whitlock, RHP` Sonny Gray, RHP

First pitch is at 7:40 PM on WEEI and NESN.