OTM Open Thread 6/21: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. The Red Sox bats showed up again. What a difference a week makes. It’s too early, of course, but will we look back on the Yankees sweep (including a doubleheader) as a turning point? Maybe! The NESN booth was making the case for Alex Verdugo to be on the All-Star Team. Or at least not the 20th most voted American League outfielder. Mr. Minnesota (per The Alex Verdugo Story) himself has hit 301/.374/.462 so far in 2023 with his highest OPS outside of the pandemic shortened season in 2020. He’s leading the league with 24 doubles (his personal best is 39 from 2022) and has swatted 5 homers while playing a very good right field.

It’s Sox vs Twins again tonight at 7:40 PM ET.

