Minor Lines 6/20: Bobby D Home Run Hits Moving Train

Woo Sox vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

W, 7-5

The Sox came from behind and beat the IronPigs with an eighth-inning rally. Although this wasn’t the game-tying or -winning hit, the Play of the Game belongs to Bobby Dalbec, who swung for the fences and, faster than a speeding train…he actually hit a moving train.

Did Bobby Dalbec just homer off a moving train?!?@WooSox | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/6E0AqzVSNA — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 21, 2023

It was Niko Goodrum who smacked the game-tying single, and Daniel Palka who hit the game winner - another single. Brendan Nail came out of the bullpen, allowing no runs for the third straight game. The WooSox are on a roll, with 9 wins in their last 11 games. Goodrum has a sweet little streak of his own: in June, he’s collected 17 hits and 12 RBIs.

Joely Rodríguez, rehabbing for the big club, tossed 15 pitches in relief, 12 of them strikes. He struck out one and allowed a single and a double, getting two outs.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

L, 7-2

Let’s enjoy this team while we can. If the Red Sox deal at the trade deadline, there are prospects here who have certainly drawn interest from other teams.

Nick Yorke was 4-4 at the plate (only missing that ever-elusive triple for the cycle), and Chase Meidroth extended his on-base streak (with a HBP; he was otherwise hitless) to 24 games while the team took the loss. The rest of the team did a whole lot of “not much.” Cedanne Rafaella didn’t play; Marcelo Mayer, Niko Kavadas and Matthew Lugo were hitless, while Alex Binelas was 1-4. Nick Yorke and Joe Jones each had a fielding error. You can’t win ‘em all, folks.

Greenville Drive vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays)

L, 2-0

In a shutout game, it’ll be no surprise that the Drive were cold at the plate tonight. Of note is mostly Blaze Jordan’s (Player of the Week last week) 1-4 night.

Salem Red Sox vs. Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers)

L, 8-3

This New Englander was surprised to learn of a Down East that has nothing to do with Maine. No, the Wood Ducks are North Caroline born and bred, and they went to town on the Sox. Despite scoring two in the bottom of the ninth, the Sox didn’t have it tonight. Outside of Cutter Coffey’s (SS) triple and and overall good night (he was 2-4) the offense couldn’t couldn’t put much together.

Noah Dean took another loss, with 5 ER in 3.1 innings, 5 BB and 5 SO.