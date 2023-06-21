Red Sox Links: Tanner Houck to Miss Some Time, Obviously

The Red Sox gave an update on Tanner Houck, saying he’s having surgery to have a facial plate inserted. There’s no timetable for a return just yet, but it’s good to see a step in the right direction for Tanner. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Pablo Reyes was scratched from the lineup just before the game on Tuesday with abdominal soreness. David Hamilton and Enmanuel Valdez were also removed from their game in Worcester on Tuesday. I hope you like Kike in the middle infield, because there’s an infielder shortage in the organization, at least for a day or so. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

If any of those injuries are serious and the Sox do need some help, there’s a new name on the market. Jose Iglesias opted out of his minor league deal with the Padres as he looks for a major league opportunity. Maybe not the best sign that he couldn’t catch on with the Marlins or the Padres, but a reunion is always fun. (Patrick Mcavoy, Sports Illustrated)

With Tanner Houck sidelined, the Sox are down a starter, at least for now. It looks like Thursday will be a bullpen game, but the team did bring in Kyle Barraclough to a minor-league deal. Barraclough represents nothing more than a depth signing, probably for a future spot start if needed. Quick, somebody check his tweets. (Darragh McDonald, MLB Trade Rumors)

Alex Cora is just like me - not a fan of Sunday Night Baseball. After back-to-back weeks playing in the late spot on ESPN, Cora questioned why other teams weren’t scheduled in that slot. The answer, of course, is money, but he still has a right to be upset. It’s not a huge deal if there’s an off day on Monday to travel and rest as the Yankees had following each of the two matchups. It’s much more of a strain when you have to travel after the 10 pm finish like the Red Sox had to. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)