The Red Sox offense has looked alive for the first time in a while. And last night they roughed up yet another pitcher. Pablo Lopez is no slouch and neither is tonight’s Twin: Bailey Ober.
Ober may be out pitching his FIP (3.54) compared to his ERA (2.65) but those are both numbers the Boston rotation would welcome. He strikes out about a batter per inning and is stingy with the walks.
Kutter Crawford is looking to bounce back after a relatively disappointing start against the Colorado Rockies last time out. Luckily for him, the Twins also aren’t a powerful offense so he’s in position to do well. If he can execute. With Tanner Houck sidelined the opportunity or more starts is in his control.
Game 74: Red Sox at Twins
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Twins
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Twins
|1
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Edouard Julien, 2B
|2
|Justin Turner, DH
|Carlos Correa, SS
|3
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Alex Kirilloff, RF
|4
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|Byron Buxton, DH
|5
|Adam Duvall, CF
|Joey Gallo, LF
|6
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Royce Lewis, 3B
|7
|Kiké Hernández, 2B
|Max Kepler, LF
|8
|Connor Wong, C
|Ryan Jeffers, C
|9
|Pablo Reyes, SS
|Willi Castro, CF
|SP
|Kutter Crawford, RHP
|Bailey Ober, RHP
First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
