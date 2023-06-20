The Red Sox offense has looked alive for the first time in a while. And last night they roughed up yet another pitcher. Pablo Lopez is no slouch and neither is tonight’s Twin: Bailey Ober.

Ober may be out pitching his FIP (3.54) compared to his ERA (2.65) but those are both numbers the Boston rotation would welcome. He strikes out about a batter per inning and is stingy with the walks.

Kutter Crawford is looking to bounce back after a relatively disappointing start against the Colorado Rockies last time out. Luckily for him, the Twins also aren’t a powerful offense so he’s in position to do well. If he can execute. With Tanner Houck sidelined the opportunity or more starts is in his control.

Game 74: Red Sox at Twins Lineup spot Red Sox Twins Lineup spot Red Sox Twins 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Edouard Julien, 2B 2 Justin Turner, DH Carlos Correa, SS 3 Rafael Devers, 3B Alex Kirilloff, RF 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Byron Buxton, DH 5 Adam Duvall, CF Joey Gallo, LF 6 Triston Casas, 1B Royce Lewis, 3B 7 Kiké Hernández, 2B Max Kepler, LF 8 Connor Wong, C Ryan Jeffers, C 9 Pablo Reyes, SS Willi Castro, CF SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Bailey Ober, RHP

First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.