OTM Open Thread 6/20: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. All of a sudden the Red Sox have a bit of a hot streak going. Where was this against, say, the Colorado Rockies? Who can say. But the team is now just half a game out of 4th, 1.5 games out of 3rd, and 2 game back in the Wild Card. They play another game against the Minnesota Twins tonight with Kutter Crawford against Baily Ober. They have the weak end of the pitching matchup but Crawford can run out there for a few shutdown innings if they can hit Ober. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.