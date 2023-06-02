Ok, first off, there is a sizable storm headed this way. If the game doesn’t happen, uh, well I told you that was a risk. Stay dry if you’re in the park!

The Red Sox enter this weekend 10 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. Their first meeting of the season was a four game sweep at the hands of the Rays. They have four more to try and cut into that deficit and keep this five-team division race alive. Well, five-AL-East playoff team push alive. But we’re not counting out the division yet because it’s June 2nd!

While Whitlock was knocked around by the Rays earlier this season, that was the first start back from an IL stint that messed up Spring Training. This time he’s already made the first start back and this will be his second. Last time out he went five innings while allowing one run against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A little length would be nice tonight after Chris Sale made an early exist last night and this is, weather depending, the first of four games between now and Sunday evening.

Tyler Glasnow is also making his second start back from the IL. He was good for 4.1 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing 3 runs and striking out 8. In his previous 8 starts against Boston, Glasnow has held the Sox lineup to just .217/.275/.389 so it’s something of a tall order for both Whitlock and the lineup. But Glasnow hasn’t face the great Masataka “Macho Man” Yoshida before so there’s a secret weapon right there.

Rafael Devers looked like his old self in the finale agains the Reds, which was nice to see.

Kikê Hernández had a good game as well, a guy they could really use getting hot.

Game 57: Rays at Red Sox Lineup spot Rays Red Sox Lineup spot Rays Red Sox 1 Yandy Díaz, 1B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Wilmer Franco, SS Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Brandon Lowe, 2B Justin Turner, 1B 4 Randy Arozarena, LF Masataka Yoshida, LF 5 Josh Lowe,RF Jarren Duran, CF 6 Jose Siri, CF Kiké Hernández, SS 7 Luke Raley, DH Triston Casas, DH 8 Christian Bethancourt, C Reese McGuire, C 9 Taylor Wells, 3B Emmanuel Valdez, 2B SP Tyler Glasnow, RHP Garrett Whitlock, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.