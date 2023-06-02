OTM Open Thread 6/2: It is the Weekend

Happy Friday. The Red Sox stormed back like we would have expected and won that game last night. The good news is they avoided falling back to .500. The bad news is that was a very winnable series and Chris Sale’s health and ability to contribute is back to the large question mark it has been for the last several years.

Red Sox offense



April, 107 wRC+

.333 OBP, .436 SLG, .769 OPS



May, 107 wRC+

.332 OBP, .433 SLG, .765 OPS — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 1, 2023

The weekend series features four games with the Tampa Bay Rays including a doubleheader on Saturday. The pitchers lined up for the series are, in order, Garrett Whitlock, TBD, TBD, and Brayan Bello. Tanner Houck should be starting one game on Saturday, but which one is up to Alex Cora. As for the other...Nick Pivetta as part of a bullpen game? How would you put it together?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.