Red Sox Links: Praying To The MRI Gods

Well, even with the win last night, it’s a tough morning for Red Sox fans. Chris Sale will have an MRI on his all-important left shoulder today. Nothing we can do but wait. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

At the very least, the Sox have starting rotation depth, even if the collection of pitchers that make up that depth lack the quality of a Chris Sale. One of those pitchers is Tanner Houck, who is very determined to succeed as a starter. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

If Sale does end up on the shelf, maybe he can join the NESN crew and catch a game from the Monster Seats. They’re celebrating their 20th anniversary. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Maybe if Sale does sit up there, he’ll catch a Kiké Hernández home run ball. The struggling utility man blasted a homer up there last night and is hoping to turn things around on both sides of the ball. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Rafael Devers isn’t happy with his production at the plate, either. The powers there, but he’s not controlling the strike zone. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

One guy who’s not struggling is Masataka Yoshida. He was number one on our May Power Rankings for a reason. (Peyton Doyle, Boston.com)

Yesterday, we discussed whether Jorge Alfaro would be an asset to the big league club. Just as we published, he officially exercised his opt-out, giving the Sox 48 hours to determine whether to give him a chance. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)