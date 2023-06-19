Red Sox Links: Tanner Houck Updates

It was a scary scene on Friday night when Tanner Houck took a come-backer to the face, but it sounds like things could’ve been much worse. Houck is only going on the 15-day IL for now, though surgery hasn’t entirely been ruled out yet. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Two pitchers were called up to take Houck’s place (and to fill the extra roster spot for the doubleheader): Kaleb Out and Chris Murphy. The relief pitching role is a relatively new one for Murphy, but he’s taking to it very well. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

But it’s still unclear who is going to take Houck’s spot in the rotation for the next two weeks. Nick Pivetta has been thriving in the bullpen and the Red Sox seem reluctant to move him back. Is it time for Shane Drohan to make his debut? (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

One thing that isn’t unclear about Red Sox starting pitching? Bryan Bello’s spot in the rotation. The kid just keeps getting better and better. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

On the offensive side of things, Justin Turner led the way for the Sox this weekend. His success at the plate may have been aided by some advice by a Red Sox legend: Dustin Pedroia. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

On the other hand, another Red Sox legend sounds a little miffed that no one on the team is reaching out to him for advice. David Ortiz says this team has leadership issues, and he’d be happy to help out if only someone would let him. (Scott McLaughlin, WEEI)