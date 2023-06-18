 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 72: Yankees at Red Sox

Broom time

By Mike Carlucci
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game One Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Mother’s Day Miracle was years ago and the Father’s Day Miracle might just be the 2023 Red Sox sweeping the Yankees. With one game started by Kaleb Ort. Tonight, however, the Sox have Brayan Bello on the hill.

The Yankees didn’t decide to rest everyone.

7:10 PM ET first pitch on WEEI and ESPN.

