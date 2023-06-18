Game 72: Yankees at Red Sox

The Mother’s Day Miracle was years ago and the Father’s Day Miracle might just be the 2023 Red Sox sweeping the Yankees. With one game started by Kaleb Ort. Tonight, however, the Sox have Brayan Bello on the hill.
Sunday Night Baseball. pic.twitter.com/g8bUlbOthJ— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2023
The Yankees didn’t decide to rest everyone.
Sunday Night Baseball. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Np5dWpFMcg— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 18, 2023
7:10 PM ET first pitch on WEEI and ESPN.
