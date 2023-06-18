Game 71: Yankees at Red Sox

It had been raining in Boston all day on Saturday. The ground was soaked. The rain was all over the radar maps. Time dragged on. And, eventually, the Sox postponed.

Brayan Bello? Saved for ESPN. The starter now is Kaleb Ort:

Red Sox lineup: Verdugo RF, Turner 1B, Devers 3B, Duvall CF, Yoshida DH, Arroyo 2B, Duran LF, K. Hernández SS, Wong C, Ort P — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 18, 2023

And we have the Yankees:

Still starting Clarke Schmidt.

It’s a 1:35 PM start on WEEI and NESN.