Red Sox Minor Lines 5/15: Marcelo Mayer Goes Deep Again

Worcester, L 3-2

Bobby Dalbec has nine stolen bases this year? Really? He apparently does, but he also committed two errors, and didn’t collect a hit, so I can’t imagine he’s too happy. Regardless, the takeaway from this game is that Shane Drohan had his third decent start in a row. It would take some major sustained success for him get a call up to Boston at any point this year, but he’s certainly making the adjustment to AAA and will be a name to remember next season.

Portland, L 7-3, L 3-2

Don’t let the fact that the Sox most celebrated farm team got swept in a double header get you down too much. What matters here is that Marcelo Mayer hit a homer — and one that was an absolute bomb off a lefty at that. That’s his first homer off a lefty this year.

Marcelo Mayer. SEESH.



The Boston Red Sox prospect with his third home run in Double-A.



A monster solo-shot off a lefty. pic.twitter.com/Cf1BT0IxIn — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) June 16, 2023

Greenville, L 6-5

Marcelo Mayer did not have the best night amongst the Red Sox hitters, though. That honor goes to Blaze Jordan, who had four RBI on the day including a homer of his own. Roman Anthony’s strong start in High-A continues as well.

BLAZE JORDAN! His eighth big fly of the year!



Drive 1, ‘Hoppers 0 pic.twitter.com/BAGXWPc7BV — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) June 15, 2023

Salem, W 7-5

Bradley Blalock missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery, so what he’s been doing down in Salem should essentially be considered rehab. But it already looks like he’s not really being challenged by a level he already experienced in 2021, so you got to wonder whether he’ll be up in Greenville sooner rather than later.