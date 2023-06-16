Ok, let’s win this one in case it rains tomorrow!
7:10 PM on WEEI and NESN.
Game 70: Yankees at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Yankees
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Yankees
|Red Sox
|1
|Jake Bauers, RF
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH
|Justin Turner, DH
|3
|Gleybar Torres, 2B
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|4
|Anthony Rozzi, 1B
|Adam Duvall, CF
|5
|Josh Donaldson, 3B
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|6
|Willie Calhoun, LF
|Christian Arroyo, 2B
|7
|Billy McKinney, CF
|Triston Casas, 1B
|8
|Kyle Higashioka, C
|Connor Wong, C
|9
|Anthony Volpe, SS
|Pablo Reyes, SS
|SP
|Domingo Germán, RHP
|Brayan Bello, RHP
