Game 70: Yankees at Red Sox

We’re doing it again!

By Mike Carlucci
Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Ok, let’s win this one in case it rains tomorrow!

7:10 PM on WEEI and NESN.

Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox
1 Jake Bauers, RF Alex Verdugo, RF
2 Giancarlo Stanton, DH Justin Turner, DH
3 Gleybar Torres, 2B Rafael Devers, 3B
4 Anthony Rozzi, 1B Adam Duvall, CF
5 Josh Donaldson, 3B Masataka Yoshida, LF
6 Willie Calhoun, LF Christian Arroyo, 2B
7 Billy McKinney, CF Triston Casas, 1B
8 Kyle Higashioka, C Connor Wong, C
9 Anthony Volpe, SS Pablo Reyes, SS
SP Domingo Germán, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP

