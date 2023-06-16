OTM Open Thread 6/16: It is Friday

Happy Friday. The Red Sox are back in action tonight with the New York Yankees coming in for three games. Tonight is Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán, Saturday (possibly rained out) features Brayan Bello and Clarke Schmidt, and the finale is James Paxton and Luis Severino. Saturday and Sunday are, once again, national broadcasts on FOX and ESPN, respectively. The Sox are 5 games behind New York (3rd place in the AL East) and 5 games out of the Wild Card. The trade deadline is rushing towards us.

