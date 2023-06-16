Red Sox Links: Whither Duran?

Is there a roster crunch in the outfield all of a sudden? There doesn’t seem to be a workable way to get Kiké Hernández, Adam Duvall, and Jarren Duran into the lineup at the same time, and that’s not to mention the fact that Masataka Yoshida appears best suited to DH, which would push Justin Turner out. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

It wasn’t that long ago that the roster crunch appeared to be in the starting rotation, with guys like Nick Pivetta, Corey Kluber, Kutter Crawford, and Tanner Houck fighting for a spot. Houck has emerged as one of the winners there, but knows he still needs to get better. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

With respect to that rotation, the fact that it’s currently populated by two fully homegrown pitchers in Houck and Brayan Bello, along with a guy in Garrett Whitlock who, while not homegrown, made his debut with the team is pretty notable considering the Red Sox recent history. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

But forget about the rotation; what’s killing this team right now is the lineup. The Sox are hoping to fix some of that by getting Triston Casas to start going the other way more often. (Gayle Troiani, NESN)

Is Chaim on the chot seat? There’s now open speculation that his job may be on the line, with Ken Rosenthal noting on a recent podcast that each of his predecessors were let go mid-season. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)