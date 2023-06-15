OTM Open Thread 6/15: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. After a rain delay the Red Sox showed up and won last night! They still lost the series. Are still in last place. Still 1 game under .500. But how good did Garrett Whitlock look? 6.1 innings against the Yankees: 1 run. 7 innings against the Rockies: 2 runs. He’s starting to get a good run of innings as a starter and the conversion seems to be working. It’s an off day before New York comes to town so rest up. Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and James Paxton are slated to start this weekend so the sky’s the limit on what they can do. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.