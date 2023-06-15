Red Sox 6, Rockies 3: Purple Rain Causes Rox Pain, Red Sox Avoid Sweep!

Am I a true Red Sox fan if I don’t find something to complain about first? How did the Red Sox come into this game against a southpaw with an ERA well above 7.00 and make him look like the next coming of Sandy Koufax? Aside from a quick start in the first inning, the Red Sox felt like the next hapless victims stepping into the box against Auston Gomber. That just can’t happen.

And then the seventh inning happened.

Back-to-back singles from Kiké Hernandez and Triston Casa finally forced Gomber out of this one. Wong walks to load the bases. Reyes hits a sac fly to tie the game. Rob Refsnyfer breaks this one open with a two-run triple that finally gets past Nolan Jones—who, alongside Brenton Doyle looked like Gold Glove winners all series long—and for once, the Red Sox didn't look back. For once, the Red Sox didn’t squander a stellar start from Garrett Whitlock, and alongside Josh Winckowski, gave the bullpen a much-needed break. For just one inning, it felt like the Red Sox were awake again. It’s just one inning but it’s something to build off of.

Credit to whomever stated at Fenway through the 2+ hour rain delay to watch this one.

Three Studs

Rob Refsnyder (.229 WPA, 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 BB)

Refsnyder was honestly everywhere tonight. His leadoff single resulted in the first Red Sox run, he had a stolen base, he made a great defensive snag in left field to keep the Sox alive in this one in the 6th inning as well. I wouldn’t dub this the Refsnyder Game, but he did a heck of a lot of good.

Alex Verdugo (.129 WPA, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs)

Speaking of good, it was Verdugo who drove in Refsnyder in the first, who hit an RBI double in the seventh to score Justin Tuner all the way from first (somehow), and also got an outfield assist. A great showing by Dugey.

Connor Wong (.105 WPA, 0-for-3, 1 BB, 3 Ks)

Wong’s walk to work the bases loaded is really what gets him here, but he did nab Brenton Doyle trying to swipe second base in the third inning.

Three Duds

Adam Duvall (-.099 WPA, 0-for-4, 2 Ks)

Duvall still needs to get up to game speed, so I’ll give him a pass for now.

Christian Arroyo (-.073 WPA, 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K)

Just not Arroyo’s night, but hey—the combo of Arroyo and Reyes didn’t commit an error! Kiké even made a stellar catch in center field! Is all righting itself in the world?

Justin Turner (-.065 WPA, 1-for-4, 1 run scored, 1 RBI)

When did Justin Turner decide to turn on the afterburners and chug home on Verdugo’s wall-scraper double? Credit to the ginger-beard man!

Play of the Game

Of course, it’s Refsnyder’s two-run triple in the seventh inning to give the Red Sox the lead for good, with a WPA of .179.