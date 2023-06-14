The Red Sox will enter their series with the Yankees under .500. A win tonight will put them one game under while a loss will mean three games under. The winning streak? Gone. A golden opportunity to pick up three wins? Gone.

Fresh off winning the Battle of the Garretts (or as the loser said, Garrit) Whitlock is taking the mound tonight and asked to play the role of stopper. The bullpen has been taxed with extra innings for what seems like a week now. The bats have died. If he can hold the Rockies to 1 or 2 runs in 7 or 8 innings Alex Cora will declare this a holiday in his honor. Songs will be sung. Epic poems will be written etc.

He’s facing Austin Gomber who has a 7.57 ERA but is also left handed. Which has been a problem for the 2023 Sox. Will that matter given his lack of success? Maybe not!

Rafael Devers is off tonight.

Kiké is back to being an outfielder.

Adam Duvall stays in as DH.

Corey Kluber is still on the roster.

Game 69: Rockies at Red Sox Lineup spot Rockies Red Sox Lineup spot Rockies Red Sox 1 Nolan Jones, RF Rob Refsnyder, LF 2 Ezequiel Tovar, SS Justin Turner, 3B 3 Ryan McMahon, 3B Alex Verdugo, RF 4 Elias Diaz, DH Adam Duvall, DH 5 Randal Grichuk, LF Christian Arroyo, 2B 6 Harold Castro, 2B Kiké Hernández, CF 7 Elehuris Montero, 1B Triston Casas, 1B 8 Brenton Doyle, CF Connor Wong, C 9 Austin Wynns, C Pablo Reyes, SS SP Austin Gomber, LHP Garrett Whitlock, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.