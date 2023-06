Welcome to Wednesday. The Red Sox are on the edge of begin swept by the Colorado Rockies. Back-to-back extra innings losses. Crushing.

Poll Will Chaim Bloom be GM in 2024? Yes

No vote view results 25% Yes (2 votes)

75% No (6 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

One more game tonight at 7:10 PM ET. Then an off day. Then the Yankees come to town.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.