Minor Lines 6/13: Portland Does Us Proud Amid Wreckage of Two Ugly Blowouts, and a Complete-game Loss

Woo Sox vs. Norfolk Tides

L, 3-0

Bruce Zimmerman tossed the first complete game nine-inning shutout of the year in Minor League Baseball. Good for him! The problem is that he plays for the other team.

Our starter, Jake Faria, pitched well also. He allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings (a high for him for the season). He struck out six, allowing no walks.

Needless to say, there wasn’t much offense from Worcester tonight; the only extra-base hit was a double from Bobby Dalbec. Although Worcester wasn’t able to string anything together, remember that this is only the second time they’ve been shut out all season. Fair enough.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

W, 9-1

Three home runs did it for Portland tonight, keeping them in first place in the Northeast Division. Portland has definitely become the team to watch among the Sox teams.

Chase Meidroth, who owns a team-leading on-base streak, extended it to nineteen games with a homer. Niko Kavadas, another team leader, smacked his tenth home run to stay on top in that category. Nathan Hickey went 3-4 tonight, delivering the Sea Dogs’ third home run of the evening, to go with two singles. Marcelo Mayer hit a sac fly that scored Ceddanne Rafaela.

Greenville Drive vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers

L, 12-2

Roman Anthony, just called up to High A ball, got his first hit, a double, as a member of the Drive. Greenville’s challenge tonight was leaving men on base; they were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, and were never able to capitalize on opportunities when they arose. The Grasshoppers, on the other hand, took advantage of the Drive’s bullpen when the time came. Over the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, they plated 11 runs.

Blaze Jordan went 3-4 and also committed an error that allowed a run.

Salem Red Sox vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

L, 10-2

No, you’re not seeing double — this was the other blowout in the Red Sox minor leagues tonight.

The good news is that the Sox stranded hardly any runners tonight. The bad news is that the anemic offense couldn’t really generate any base runners.

Noah Dean again had a hard-luck night, giving up 5 ER in 2.1 innings.