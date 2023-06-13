After a brutal loss the Red Sox are back at it against the Colorado Rockies tonight.

Kutter Crawford is making his third start of the season after replacing the pitcher formerly known as Corey Kluber in the rotation. He’s gone three innings in each start so far while throwing 40 and 58 pitches getting stretched out again. He allowed 1 run to the Rays and 3 runs to the Guardians. A longer outing would go a long way top helping the team right the ship. The trade deadline is about six weeks away and after two-and-a-half months the Sox are still at about .500.

The Rockies counter with Chase Anderson who, after making two appearances out the the ‘pen for the Rays joined the Colorado rotation. And he’s been…good. He hasn’t allowed more than 3 runs and is averaging over 5 innings per start. His track record indicates he’s probably not as good as he’s been for the Rockies but the way the Boston bats are going quiet who can argue he won’t pull another rabbit out of his hat?

Kiké Hernández starts the day on the bench, as does Jarren Duran.

Masa is back in the lineup and can you imagine the 2023 team without him? Ouch.

Triston Casas is hitting .211/.348/.395 in June with a homer and a 10/8 strikeout to walk rate. The ship is turning, slowly, on his season.

Game 68: Rockies at Red Sox Lineup spot Rockies Red Sox Lineup spot Rockies Red Sox 1 Jurickson Profar, DH Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Ezequiel Tovar, SS Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Ryan McMahon, 3B Justin Turner, DH 4 Elias Diaz, C Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Nolan Jones, RF Adam Duvall, CF 6 Randal Grichuk, LF Triston Casas, 1B 7 Mike Moustakas, 1B Christian Arroyo, 2B 8 Harold Castro, 2B Reese McGuire, C 9 Brenton Doyle, CF Pablo Reyes, SS SP Chase Anderson, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.