Still At The Bottom

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #283. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood try to answer why the .500 Red Sox are so incredibly average and evaluate who their best trade pieces could be if they are sellers at the deadline.

We opened the show discussing a team that entered play on Monday with a .500 record and a run differential of exactly zero.

What’s been the main issue? Well, the lineup for one. Over the last 30 days, they rank 23rd or worse in fWAR, wRC+, OPS, and, most glaringly, Home Runs at 29th. From there, we discussed the rotation and how much the loss of Chris Sale will affect the upside of the team. As discussed in preseason roundtables, he was the most important player on the Red Sox and may now miss the remainder of the season. Can James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock, and Brayan Bello lead a playoff rotation?

In the second half of the show, we discussed how many potential pieces the Red Sox could sell at the deadline. Who could fetch the biggest return and who would we rather have here for 2024 if this is the route Boston decides to go?

