Red Sox Links: Trevor Story Takes The Field. . .

Trevor Story reunited with his old Colorado Rockies teammates last night, but only for some pregame backslaps and handshakes as he stretched his throwing arm out. He’s throwing balls 120 feet now, and says he’ll be ready to play short around August, but could return sooner as a DH. (Varun Shankar, Boston Globe)

Trevor Story at 120 feet pic.twitter.com/KV48OpBdgb — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 12, 2023

But Trevor Story isn’t the only one who gets to reconnect with the remnants of a past life. Daniel Bard is doing the same thing as he returns to Fenway. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Does this count as a reunion given that he may not have even left Massachusetts yet? Jorge Alfaro has signed with the Colorado Rockies. (Adam London, NESN)

Story isn’t the only injured middle infielder we’re hoping to get back on the field. Yu Chang has been rehabbing from his hamate bone surgery, but it’s not going well. Just a couple weeks after pausing his rehab due to hand soreness, he’s forced to slow down once more. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Two Red Sox players are within striking distance of getting an All-Star nod as the first round of fan voting comes to an end: Rafael Devers, who is third among AL first basemen, and Masataka Yoshida, who’s currently 8th for the outfielders. For Yoshida, it would be a special honor. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Hey, as ugly as this recent stretch of Red Sox baseball has been, it’s still better than the chicken and beer fiasco, right? Twelve years later, Jon Lester is out here claiming that was blown out of proportion. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)