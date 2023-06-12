Rockies 4, Red Sox 3: Offense Sabotages Self, Wastes James Paxton’s Gem

The Red Sox lost to the Rockies on Monday night after a fantastic start by James Paxton gave way to a shaky Josh Winckowski appearance and a disaster 10th inning that saw the bases loaded with the score 4-2, Rox, before the rain hit and stopped a fast game in its tracks. Then the entire fourth quarter of the NBA Finals happened and the Nuggets won it all trophies were given out and... still nothing. Finally, the game started anew at 11:40 and the Rockies made quick work of it, prevailing by the score of X-X.

The game started inauspiciously enough, as Jurickson Profar doubled off the monster on James Paxton’s first pitch, but the rest of the pitches in the first were good and Big Maple survived unscathed.

The Sox, meanwhile, started with back-to-back-to-back singles from Jarren Duran, Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner, loading the bases for Rafael Devers, who dribbled it back to Connor Seabold (hey, we know him!) for a 1-2-3 double play. Then Adam Duvall struck out. Them’s the breaks, at least when the breaks are bad. Because that was bad. On that note:

Don’t worry, it’s fine. Everything is fine. The second inning was brisk on both sides, with the Sox logging another hit to no avail. The third inning was also brisk on both sides. Briskness prevailed.

Ryan McMahon hit a double with one out in the fourth, at which point Lou Merloni made an amazing joke that he never got booed because they were clearly saying “Lou;” laughs prevailed, until Kiké Hernández biffed another throw — his 13th throwing error of the year — to make it 1-0 Rox.

Devers hit one deep but nothing else happened in the bottom of the fourth, though Adam Duvall had a good at-bat that nonetheless ended in a K. A single by Brenton Doyle, another Profar hit and Paxton — who had been cruising — ran into a jam, but he got out of it by getting Ezequiel Tovar to swing and miss.

Connor Wong briefly enlivened the fifth with a single... that he got thrown out on by trying to stretch into a double. It was a five pitch inning. Come on now.

In the sixth, Kevin Millar complained, correctly, about cashless concourses as Verdugo drew a one-out walk after Paxton shoved through the top half. Then Justin Turner doubled to right baby, and shit was on!

Devers struck out on a full count, then Duvall hit a two-run homer. Not gonna lie, I wrote that before Seabold threw a pitch, and then it didn’t happen (he popped out to right), so, oops.

Paxton worked into the seventh, which, wow! But he walked the first guy and was pulled after 98 pitches for Josh Winckowski, who got an out and a double play to turn it to bottom 7 right quick.

Brent Suter came on for the Rockies, prompting Millar to reveal they’re good bros and Suter is both brilliant and hilarious. Noted. Also noted: CHRISTIAN ARROYO DONGER:

Not so smart now, Suter! Go back to Harvard! (He really did go there. I mean, you’re already here, why not stroll down memory lane?”) Anyhow, to the eighth, 2-1 Sox it went.

Profar continued to ruin the fun by getting a one-out double, then Tovar laced one right at Raffy for a quick out. Then Winck walked a guy to put two men on with two out, and Elias Díaz singled to center to tie it, 2-2. Randal Grichuk walked, loading them up for Brennan Bernardino, who put Winck out of his misery.

It was only at this point I realized Millar was not in the studio with them, but at his home in Texas, and I have to say they did very well to not make it obvious. Bernardino got the strikeout, then Turner walked and was pinch-run for by Pablo Reyes. Which all led to this, which... damn:

Statcast said it would’ve been a homer. Statcast... why u do dis?

Kenley Jansen brutalized the Rox in the night, bringing the Sox to bat with the game in the balance.

Which brought on Daniel Bard. Which is a Thing. First time on the mound at Fenway in a decade. Respect. He walked Duvall on a full count, then Casas got ball one on a pitcher violation. Then... a groundout. Fitzy wasn’t happy:

I don’t know, sir. Arroyo hit a two-out double which got some excitement going before Connor Wong grounded to shortstop and was just nipped at first base. To extras we go, probably for the best for Bard’s psyche.

Nick Pivetta came on to do what he does: Give up long fly balls. But he kept them in the yard, and Mike Moustakas couldn’t advance past second base. The Sox then intentionally walked McMahon, unintentionally walked Díaz and found themselves with the bases loaded and Grichuk batting.

Shocker: Pivetta walked in a run after a questionable ball three call, making it 3-2, Colorado. Joe Jaques then made his Major League debut and had a rough go, getting warned by the umpire, before giving up a grounder to first that Casas biffed, and it was 4-2. And then... rain delay that just kept going and going. When things finally resumed, the Rockies went quickly.

In the bottom of the tenth, Masataka Yoshida led off with a pinch-hit single, leading to Connor Wong (the second base guy) to score, making it 4-3. Then Dugie grounded into a double play to end it. Below .500 we go.

