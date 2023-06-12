The Red Sox left Boston at .500 and returned six games later still at .500. You might have expected the distribution of wins to be more slanted towards the Cleveland series than with the Yankees but it was 1-2 and 2-1. Baseball!

James Paxton was everything Alex Cora could have asked for last time out: 7 strong innings allowing just 2 runs with 9 Ks. They needed a stopper after the Tampa Bay series and he came through. Tonight’s matchup is against a weaker opponent than even the Guardians: the Colorado Rockies. One thing the doomed the Red Sox in 2022 (or the many things) was not putting away bad teams. These Rockies are hitting collectively just .230/.287/.366 against left-handed pitching. Kiké Hernández, who has struggled mightily this season, is slashing .231/.300/.361.

Old friend Connor Seabold returns to Fenway Park to face his old club. Things haven’t Been great this year for Seabold. He’s coming in with an ERA/FIP of 5.10/5.12, although in his last two starts (the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants) he’s allowed a total of 3 runs in 11.1 innings. He began the season in relief and then transitioned into the rotation in May and it’s been a rough go at times. He doesn’t walk (17) or strike out (36) many batters (47.2 innings this season) but does give up hits (50). The Sox will have to beat him with contact.

Masataka Yoshida is getting a day off today with Jarren Duran sliding from center to left field and Adam Duvall then covering for Duran.

Justin Turner has 5 his over the last three games.

Triston Casas is 7th in the American League in walks with 33.

Game 67: Rockies at Red Sox Lineup spot Rockies Red Sox Lineup spot Rockies Red Sox 1 Jurickson Profar, LF Jarren Duran, LF 2 Ezequiel Tovar, SS Alex Verdugo, RF 3 Ryan McMahon, 3B Justin Turner, DH 4 Elias Diaz, C Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Randal Grichuk, DH Adam Duvall, CF 6 Nolan Jones, RF Triston Casas, 1B 7 Coco Montes, 2B Christian Arroyo, 2B 8 Elehuris Montero, 1B Connor Wong, C 9 Brenton Doyle, CF Kiké Hernández, SS SP Connor Seabold, RHP James Paxton, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.