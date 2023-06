happy Monday. How about taking 2 out of three against the Yankees? The Sox sit at .500 still, 14 games out of first in the AL East and 4 games back of a Wild Card. Truly an odd season. The Red Sox return to Fenway Park tonight for a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies. 7:10 PM ET start time as usual. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.