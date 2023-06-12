Red Sox Links: Trade Deadline Buyers?

Can Jarren Duran be a weapon off the bench? That’s why the Red Sox decided to keep him around in lieu of Raimel Tapia. After a decent weekend against the Yankees in the Bronx, he’ll try to keep the momentum going. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Speaking of kids stepping up, how about that rotation trio of Garret Whitlock, Tanner Houck, and Brayan Bello? The three of them hurled three of the best starts we’ve seen in a while. If they can keep it going, maybe the starting pitching isn’t doomed after all. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

In fact, the recent solid pitching has given the team so much confidence that they say they’ll be buyers at the trade deadline, not sellers. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Of course pitching is only one part of the game. The reason the Sox have struggled so much recently is because the bats have gone ice cold. If the offense doesn’t get going, it’s hard to see them being as aggressive at the trade deadline as they hope. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

To that end, can Justin Turner help get the offense going? The veteran has been a vocal presence in the clubhouse, so much so that Alex Cora sees him as a future manager. (Conor Ryan, Boston.com)

And for those of you who missed the sad news over the weekend, Miguel Bleis, the five-tool teenage prospect who has produced comparisons to Ronald Acuña Jr., will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Though break and a year of development lost. (Alex Speier, Boston.com)