The Red Sox and Yankees enter this game with one win apiece in the weekend series and are both looking to take the rubber match. For a change, the Sox are entering the day with the pitching advantage.

Brayan Bello is on the bump and coming off a quality start in his last outing. Three runs in six innings to the Tampa Bay Rays isn’t bad, even if the Sox lost the game. There is no Giancarlo Stanton tonight. No Aaron Judge. If he can limit the home runs, keep the walks down, and find a few strikeouts it can be a good 2023 debut to the rivalry for Bello.

Clarke Schmidt has been…less good. With a 4.96 ERA this season he’s gotten knocked around a little. He was rocked by the Rays, touched up by the the White Sox of all teams, and did OK against the surprising Baltimore Orioles. This might go poorly for him…or he’ll turn in a permanence that gives his team a chance to use their bullpen.

Jarren Duran returns to the lineup, giving Adam Duvall a night off.

Rafael Devers went a few weeks without a home run and then hit one in back to back games.

Masataka Yoshida is hitless in the Bronx so far making this a “slump” for the consistent hitter.

Game 66: Red Sox at Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees 1 Jarren Duran, CF Willie Calhoun, RF 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Gleyber Torres, 2B 3 Masataka Yoshida, LF Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Josh Donaldson, 3B 5 Justin Turner, DH Jake Bauers, LF 6 Triston Casas, 1B DJ LeMahieu, 2B 7 Kiké Hernández, 2B Billy McKinney, LF 8 Reese McGuire, C Luis Trevino, C 9 Pablo Reyes, SS Oswaldo Cabrera, SS SP Brayan Bello, RHP Clarke Schmidt, RHP

It’s another national telecast. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and ESPN. A win gets the Red Sox back to .500 before heading home. A loss puts them two games under. The Rockies are next on the schedule but even a sweep there can only do so much before the Yankees next weekend. Fingers crossed.