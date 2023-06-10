The Sox needed a moment and they got a few of them last night. Good ones from Garrett Whitlock, Rafael Devers, and Kiké Hernández. Some not so great from Kenley Jansen. But a win’s a win. And tonight is at least not a matchup against a Cy Young caliber pitcher.

Tanner Houck has allowed 8 runs in his last 9 innings, covering two starts. Before that he allowed just 1 run in a six-inning appearance. And so on these good outings are sprinkled across some performances that turn from OK to ‘meh’ usually as the order comes up the third time. That the Yankees strength this year is bullpen and not raw offense helps.

Houck is opposed by Domingo “Sticky Hands” Germán. He’s gotten warnings and and ejection.

Domingo German just got tossed for sticky stuff… pic.twitter.com/NwyGB0hwnF — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) May 17, 2023

He’s having a good season either way, unfortunately, and since the start of May has allowed 2 runs or fewer 5 times in 6 tries. Not heavy on strikeouts but also stingy on walks. However, this Red Sox lineup did hit collect 7 hits in 6 innings off Cole. So if the bats show up they can do it again.

Game 65: Red Sox at Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Gleyber Torres, 2B 2 Masataka Yoshida, LF Josh Donaldson, 3B 3 Justin Turner, DH Willie Calhoun, RF 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Adam Duvall, CF Jake Bauers, LF 6 Triston Casas, 1B DJ LeMahieu, 2B 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Billy McKinney, LF 8 Reese McGuire, C Travis Higashioka, C 9 Kiké Hernández, SS Anthony Volpe, SS SP Tanner Houck, RHP Domingo Germán, RHP

First pitch is at 7:35 PM on WEEI and FOX.