The Red Seat Podcast: Having A Baja Blast Talking Trades

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #281. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood discuss the Red Sox infield and their dreadful defense, whether upcoming reinforcements could solve that problem, and an early look at the trade deadline.

After some controversial Taco Bell takes to open the show, we discussed the state of the just-over .500 but still in last place Red Sox. An upcoming roster crunch with the bats will cause some difficult decisions, not only with Christian Arroyo’s imminent return and Adam Duvall’s rehab assignment, but also the opt-out which Jorge Alfaro can exercise today. With six outfielders on the roster, a difficult decision will need to be made between optioning Jarren Duran or releasing Raimel Tapia or Rob Refsnyder when Duvall returns.

When Arroyo returns this week, how will that affect the infield defense? With nine throwing errors, should we ever see Enrique Hernandez appear at shortstop again? Is it inconceivable that we could see a recently promoted to double-A Marcelo Mayer at Fenway during this season?

In the second half of the show, we took an early look at the trade deadline. We discussed which player(s) on the current roster might not still be around in August, if the Red Sox will be buyers or sellers, positional needs, some unrealistic targets, and some realistic targets.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.