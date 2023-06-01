Red Sox Links: “Not A Good Defensive Team”

This offseason, Kiké Hernandez was, to some extent, positioned as the face of the Red Sox, appearing in numerous publicity and social media campaigns. For the first two months of the season, though, he is, to some extent, emblematic of some of the team’s biggest issues, particularly on defense. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

But Kiké is hardly the only player proving to be a problem with the glove. As Alex Cora put it bluntly: “[The Red Sox] are not a good defensive team.” Bob Osgood told you this one week into the season. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

And, oh, in case you were wondering: no, Adalberto Mondesi isn’t coming to help out anytime soon. Frankly, it sounds like the Sox have no idea when he’s going to return. (Mike Cole, NESN)

Adam Duvall is on his way back to Fenway. And while no one would assume he’s going to pick up right where he left off (because that would make him the best hitter in baseball, which. . . he isn’t) he does think his hot start wasn't totally random. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Duvall isn’t the only surprise in the Red Sox outfield this year, of course. Alex Verdugo is off to the best start of his career, and he hopes that means an All-Star bid is in the near future. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)