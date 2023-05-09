Game 37: Red Sox at Braves

One nice thing about the new method of interleague play isn’t an overabundance of “natural rival” games with the Atlanta Braves. Sure, they used to share a hometown with the Red Sox but it was a tough draw getting a perennially good to great team as your rival.
Can Nick Pivetta, you know, do the quality start thing?
Can Charlie Morton remain ageless?
Tonight’s lineup for Red Sox @ Braves:— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) May 9, 2023
1. Verdugo RF
2. Yoshida LF
3. Turner DH
4. Devers 3B
5. Duran CF
6. K. Hernández SS
7. Casas 1B
8. Valdez 2B
9. McGuire C
Nick Pivetta get the start. 7:20 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/yngty90eed
First pitch is at 7:20 on WEEI and NESN.
