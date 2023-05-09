Game 37: Red Sox at Braves

One nice thing about the new method of interleague play isn’t an overabundance of “natural rival” games with the Atlanta Braves. Sure, they used to share a hometown with the Red Sox but it was a tough draw getting a perennially good to great team as your rival.

Can Nick Pivetta, you know, do the quality start thing?

Can Charlie Morton remain ageless?

Tonight’s lineup for Red Sox @ Braves:



1. Verdugo RF

2. Yoshida LF

3. Turner DH

4. Devers 3B

5. Duran CF

6. K. Hernández SS

7. Casas 1B

8. Valdez 2B

9. McGuire C



Nick Pivetta get the start. 7:20 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/yngty90eed — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) May 9, 2023

First pitch is at 7:20 on WEEI and NESN.