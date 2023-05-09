Wins Are Fun!

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #278. On this episode, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood discuss our biggest takeaways from the recent eight game winning streak, the hot bats from top-to-bottom, the fickle rotation from top-to-bottom, and, of course, another injury in the middle infield.

The Red Sox as a team hit the lights out over the ten games since we last recorded, with series wins over the Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Philies, as well as a four-game sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays. We discussed their current standing in all hitting categories, and singled out the most interesting individual bats, including AL Player of the Week Masa Yoshida, emerging starting catcher Connor Wong, and the most clutch Red Sox player thus far, Alex Verdugo.

James Paxton’s 30-day rehab is up and he’ll join the team against St. Louis this weekend. Where does he fit in this baffling rotation which doesn’t have a starter with an ERA under 4.99 but has shown flashes of brilliance at times?

Christian Arroyo (hamstring) has joined Trevor Story, Adalberto Mondesi, and Yu Chang on the IL. Are we ecstatic about the illustrious Enrique Hernandez, Enmanuel Valdez, Bobby Dalbec middle infield? Tune in to find out!

We closed the show with emails and tweets, including Shane Drohan’s brilliance at Portland, luxury tax and trade deadline thoughts, and whether there is any chance Marcelo Mayer could get to Boston in 2023.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.