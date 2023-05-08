Red Sox Links: James Paxton Returns

Man, Christian Arroyo was just starting to get it going at the plate, and now he’s on the IL with a hamstring issue that has apparently been nagging him for a while. Get hot, get hurt: that’s pretty much the story of Arroyo’s career. Who’s coming up to replace the infielder? Bobby Dalbec, of course! (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

You might be wondering why David Hamilton wasn’t given the call up, in light of the fact that he’s hitting the ball harder than he ever has and, unlike Dalbec, is an actual middle infielder. Apparently, while the Sox are impressed with his new bat speed, the issue is simply that he’s a lefty. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Speaking of injuries: a guy we’ve been waiting on for a long time is finally about to return. James Paxton will make a start this week for the Boston Red Sox. Exactly when that start will be and how the rotation will be reshuffled thereafter is still unknown. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

How does Josh Winckowski explain his success this year? There are probably a lot of factors, but he credits improved sequencing with glove-side cutters and sliders. Oh, and he also likes cereal. (David Laurila, FanGraphs)

The pre-game standoff between two pitchers is a wonderfully goofy tradition that started in college baseball and has slowly made it’s way to MLB. This weekend, Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm got into one before the second game of the Sox series against the Phillies. The prank isn’t without consequences (both players received fines) but Crawford doesn’t have to worry about his, thanks to a generous teammate. (Adam London, NESN)

Masataka Yoshida finally got to meet his longtime idol, Bryce Harper this weekend. Now that they’ve met, and now that Yoshi is establishing himself as one of the best hitters in the game, it’s probably time for a professional athlete to put the fan boyism aside. (Ian Browne, MLB)