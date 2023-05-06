How would you like to see an eight game winning streak? Well it’s on the menu tonight. Can the Red Sox place an order?

Corey Kluber was good enough last time out allowing 3 runs over 5.1 innings against the Cleveland Guardians. He tied his season high for strikeouts with 7 but also his high in walks with 4 passes.

His opponent is the hopefully aptly named Bailey Falter. Walking in today with an 0-5 record and 5.01 ERA, he’s had a bit of a rough time. Kluber’s ERA of course stands at nearly 6.50. Amazingly both men have FIPs roughly equal to their ERAs. So this one could get out of control.

Masataka Yoshida has the night off with Rob Refsnyder and Raimel Tapia both in the starting lineup. Ditto Triston Casas.

Bryce Harper is still looking for his first home run this season after just 2 games. Will that show he’s healthy? Maybe? This is a great time to be facing the Phillies as they’re certainly getting better from here. A win tonight seals the series

Game 35: Red Sox at Phillies Lineup spot Red Sox Phillies Lineup spot Red Sox Phillies 1 Rob Refsnyder, DH Kyle Schwarber, LF 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Trea Turner, SS 3 Justin Turner, 1B Bryce Harper, DH 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Nick Castellanos, RF 5 Kiké Hernández, SS J.T. Realmuto, C 6 Jarren Duran, CF Bryson Stott, 2B 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Alec Bohm, 1B 8 Raimel Tapia, LF Brandon Marsh, CF 9 Reese McGuire, C Edmundo Sosa, 3B SP Corey Kluber, RHP Bailey Falter, LHP

First pitch is at 7:15 on WEEI and FOX.