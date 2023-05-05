Red Sox Links: The Red Sox Can Rake

The Red Sox have one of the most potent offenses in all of baseball this year. According to the team, a lot of the credit goes to the daily hitters meetings that take place before the game, with Justin Turner being one of the most vocal leaders. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Though in the case of Connor Wong, it wasn’t Justin Turner, but Adam Duvall who helped him unlock his power with an approach that emphasizes pulling the ball. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Rafael Devers probably doesn’t need much hitting advice from any of his teammates. He reached 150 home runs last night, and did faster than any other Red Sox hitters outside of two dudes named Ted Williams and Jim Rice. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

Remember how much Masataka Yoshida loves Bryce Harper? This weekend, they finally get to meet on the ballfields. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Triston Casas and Dustin Pedroia really don’t seem all that similar, either as players as people. But here’s hoping their rookie seasons take the same trajectory. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Injury news! Kutter Crawford tweaked his hamstring the other night, but it isn’t too serious and he shouldn’t need an IL stint. Meanwhile, Joely Rodriguez is headed to rehab (the sports kind, not the other kind.) (Ian Browne, MLB.com)