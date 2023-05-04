OTM Open Thread 5/4: May the Fourth be with You

Happy Thursday and happy Star Wars Day. It sure seemed like the Force wanted the Red Sox to win over these last three games. The Blue Jays are a good team but a few things have just gone awry for them at times. Oh well. The Sox sit half a game behind Toronto for third place in the AL East. In fact, the Rays, Orioles, and Red Sox are each 7-3 over their last 10 games. Maybe the shadow of 2022 is heading to the background?

Tonight’s game starts an hour early: 6:10 PM ET. Don’t be late!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.