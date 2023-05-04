Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock Dodges The Injury Bullet

Well, that was scary! Every time a young Red Sox pitcher heads to the IL with an elbow injury, I brace for the worst, grit my teeth, and try (and often fail) to find whatever sunshine remains in the cold, colorless world. But today is all rainbows and daffodils, because Garrett Whitlock is already throwing again. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

But of course, the universe must maintain balance. So just as one pitcher injury scare resolves, another one pops up, this one involving Kutter Crawford. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Hey, Homer Simpson once won a championship via a walkoff beaning, so why shouldn’t Justin Turner make getting hit by the pitch “a part of [his] game?” Sounds good to me Justin, just stay away from the Springfield (MA) Mystery Spot. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

James Paxton finally put together a good game down in Worcester, but he’s not getting the call just yet. The team confirmed that Tanner Houck will be getting at least one more start this weekend. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Then again, maybe it’s Nick Pivetta, not Tanner Houck, whose rotation spot will be in the balance when Paxton and Whitlock return. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Though for what it’s worth, Alex Cora had some high, high praise for Pivetta’s performance against the Jays last night. (It’s possible he was still changing into his uniform in the early in the game when the Jays launched one rocket after another off of him.) (Greg Dudek, NESN)