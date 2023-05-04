Minor Lines Forecast: Rain…and Rakes!

Woo Sox vs. Buffalo Bisons

Postponed due to rain

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Akron RubberDucks

L, 6-0

In a game that was delayed an hour by rain, the Sea Dogs couldn’t put anything together. There were three hits all night (one by Matthew Lugo), all of them leaving runners stranded on base. Nick Yorke, Cedanne Rafaela, Alex Binelas at DH and Christian Koss were all hitless.

Greenville Drive vs. Asheville Tourists

W, 10-6

Marcelo Mayer was on fire tonight. He went 4-5 at the plate, belting a 2-run homer, and was the keystone in a 5-6-3 double play. Blaze Jordan was hitless in three at-bats while driving in a run.

Salem Red Sox vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

W, 12-5

Salem scored steadily all night long, with a breakout sixth inning that put the game away. Miguel Bleis had a great night, with 2 SB (2nd and 3rd base, in different innings), 1 BB, 2R.