Red Sox 4, Reds 5: That’s What You Get

One brutal inning. That’s all it seems like it takes to douse these Red Sox at the moment. Frankly, it’s their own fault.

One throwing error. Leading off the top of the seventh inning, Rafael Devers rainbows a ball over to Justin Turner who certainly can’t scoop it up, and it all goes downhill from there. Two more singles, an RBI GIDP, then a two-run blast from Spencer Steer.

One more blown comeback. The Sox has the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, and Justin Turner grounded out to not even make a dent. Then, Masataka Yoshida, one of the most consistent hitters on this squad, hits a Monster scrapper of a double to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning. Jarren Duran slaps a double through a shifted hole down the third-base line to bring the Red Sox within one. Raimel Tapia pinch-hits for Kiké Hernandez, who lines out to center field. Enmanuel Valdez strikes out.

One more squandered start. James Paxton did just about everything right, even working himself out of a jam in the 5th to keep Boston ahead as he departed. He most certainly rebounded from his terrible start at Anaheim.

One more game blown due to the bullpen. Sure, Devers’ error doesn’t start the seventh off right, but it’s up to Josh Winckowski to get out of that jam, and he couldn’t keep it together.

One more game with cold bats. Any team will give up solo HRs because it’s just one run. This team can’t find clutch hitting with RISP. 2-for 8 on the night.

One more frustrating game.

Three Studs

James Paxton (.178 WPA, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 100 pitches)

The Big Maple most certainly did his job tonight. Genuinely can’t fault him for tonight’s outcome.

Masataka Yoshida (.123 WPA, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 RBI)

Neither can I blame Yoshida. He leads the team in batting average, OBP, slugging, and OPS. A nice solo homer, and a clutch double late, he’s been bringing it just about all season.

Jarren Duran (.110 WPA, 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 K)

No mistakes on defense and a late RBI to keep the Sox in this one? Duran is earning a roster spot, even when Adam Duvall comes back.

Three Duds

Josh Winckowski (-.388 WPA, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 HR, 0 ER)

Can’t say it any better than this.

Justin Turner (-.139 WPA, 1-for-4, 1 K)

I can’t fault Turner on a tough throw from Devers in the top of the seventh inning. I can fault Turner for his ground out with the bases loaded to end the bottom of the seventh inning. Turner will see more time as a DH once Duvall comes back.

Connor Wong (-.133 WPA, 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 K)

Just a quiet night on impact for Wong, who did score an early run.

Play of the Game

Who would’ve guessed it. Spencer Steer’s two-run HR in the seventh is by far the winner, with a WPA of .300. As for the Sox, it’s Duran’s RBI double in the eighth.