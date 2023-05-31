Last night was a mess but the Red Sox somehow almost pulled off a miracle. Tonight’s plan is score the runs first, early in the game. Then, use the bullpen to keep the Cincinnati Reds from scoring runs of their own. It just might work.

James Paxton had a rude awakening to his Sox career getting shelled for five runs - two homers - in just three innings and limping (figuratively) off the field. Are the Los Angeles Angels really more potent opponents than the St. Louis Cardinals or San Diego Padres? Probably not. We’ll see if Big Maple can bounce back tonight. He hasn’t really pitched in a few years so we’re in a bit of uncharted territory. On the plus side: the strikeouts have been there in each start: 9, 5, 5 against 6 total walks.

Luke “Dream” Weaver (remember Jeff Weaver?) is entering his 8th start with a mixed record this season. He’s allowed at least 4 runs in five starts and 1 run combined in the other two. The two god outings? Against the Padres and Cardinals, who were handled by a guy who made 5 starts since the close of 2019 season until May 2023.

Game 55: Reds at Red Sox Lineup spot Reds Red Sox Lineup spot Reds Red Sox 1 Kevin Newman, 3B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Matt McLain, SS Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Jonathan India, 2B Justin Turner, 1B 4 Spencer Steer, 1B Masataka Yoshida, DH 5 Tyler Stephenson, DH Rob Refsnyder, LF 6 Stuart Fairchild, RF Jarren Duran, CF 7 Nick Senzel, LF Kiké Hernández, SS 8 Jose Barrera, CF Emmanuel Valdez, 2B 9 Luke Maile, C Connor Wong, C SP Luke Weaver, RHP James Paxton, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. If things go south, the final episode of Ted Lasso is available.